Upasana Celebrates First Varalakshmi Vratham With Daughter Klin Kaara; Ram Charan Reacts

Ram Charan and his entrepreneurial wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, recently embarked on an exciting new journey as parents. In June, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela, into their lives. Following a brief paternity leave, the RRR star has resumed his work commitments, while Upasana has devoted much of her time to caring for their newborn. Recently, Upasana took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming picture as she celebrated her first Varalakshmi Vratam Pooja with her daughter.

During the celebration, Upasana was captured seated in the temple room, cradling her daughter Klin in her lap, while the priest conducted the sacred ritual. For this special occasion, Upasana opted for a modest maroon kurti paired with coordinating trousers, while little Klin appeared absolutely adorable in a white lehenga. Although Upasana did reveal her daughter’s face, she captioned the heartwarming moment with a cute note. “Couldn’t have asked for more. My first Varalakshmi Vratham with my Klin Kaara," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

As Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared her special Varalakshmi Vratham Pooja moment with her daughter Klin Kaara Konidela, social media users flooded the post with love and positive reactions. Even dad Ram Charan expressed his admiration by dropping a heart-eye emoji.

Varalakshmi Vratham is an important and auspicious day for married women who keep fast and seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi for the well-being of their family members. This festival is majorly celebrated in states such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s love story began years before they decided to tie the knot in 2012. Nearly a decade after their marriage, the couple shared the happy news of Upasana’s pregnancy in December 2022. Finally, the special day arrived on June 20 when the two welcomed their daughter into the world with a grand celebration. Welcoming their daughter home, Upasana took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming first photo. She wrote, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Upasana Kamineni Konidela (@upasanakaminenikonidela)

Ram Charan is undoubtedly a busy bee in the world of cinema with several exciting projects in his pipeline. After his appearance alongside his father, Chiranjeevi in Acharya, he is all set to share the screen with Kiara Advani in Shankar’s highly anticipated film, Game Changer. Adding to the excitement, he has also announced his collaboration with director Buchi Babu Sana for an upcoming movie tentatively titled RC16. Additionally, Ram Charan is teaming up with Kannada director Narthan for an untitled project.