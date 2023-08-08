Upasana Konidela Announces Free Health Checkup For Children Of Single Mothers

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are enjoying one of the best phases in their life as they recently embraced parenthood. Ram Charan thanked the team of doctors at the Apollo Hospital (Hyderabad) for taking good care of Upasana and their baby daughter Klin Kaara. Upasana, who is the Vice-chairperson of Apollo Foundation, has announced an initiative for single mothers as part of a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) policy. As per this initiative, single mothers can take their children to Apollo Children’s Hospitals for free treatment on weekends. Apart from this, the Apollo Children Hospitals will also support single mothers during pregnancy. Upasana talked about this step while unveiling the Apollo Children’s Hospital, in association with Apollo Hospitals. According to Upasana, Ram Charan has been a pillar of support for her throughout her pregnancy, but not every man is supportive of her wife. She said that it is a difficult period for a woman, who had to bring up a child without the help of her husband.

Upasana added that it is a troublesome time for parents, especially single mothers when their children fall sick. She was overwhelmed with emotions at this moment and thanked the public for supporting her family. She took a stroll back memory lane and said that her journey to embrace motherhood has been unforgettable. Upasana said that starting the Apollo Children’s Hospital is a similar journey for her, which is replete with happiness.

Ram and Upasana have revealed on Instagram the source behind the name of their daughter, Klin Kaara. They described that the name has been derived from the sacred Hindu text, Lalitha Sahasranamam. “KLIN KAARA KONIDELA. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big hug to our daughter’s grandparents," Konidela wrote on Instagram.

Ram and Upasana had met each other during college, fell in love, and tied the nuptial knot in June 2012. The couple discussed their relationship with their families after a few years of dating and then tied the knot. In an interview with a portal, Upasana had said that she and Ram embraced parenthood after years because they wanted to be fully read and plan well.