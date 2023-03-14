Kannada actor Upendra Rao’s upcoming film Kabzaa has become the talk of the town. Directed by R Chandru, the period action drama has raised expectations among the masses ahead of a massive release on March 17. With just a couple of days left to catch the cinematic marvel at the theatres, the bookings are already underway.

Now, as per the latest reports, the makers are planning to release the pan-India film in about 4,000 theatres worldwide in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. Trade analyst and Twitter user Nishit Shaw tweeted the announcement on the microblogging platform on March 13, along with a poster of Kabzaa. It reads, “Kabzaa releasing across 4,000 theatres approx. Worldwide.”

As per OTT Play, although director R Chandru initially wanted to release the film in 6,000 theatres, he later settled with 4,000 because of David F Sandberg’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which will have a grand international premiere on the same date as Kabzaa.

Speaking about the first-day bookings, OTT Play reports that single-screen reservations have already begun in Bengaluru, with multiplexes yet to be added by Wednesday. The early morning shows for Kabzaa will start at 9.15 am at a city multiplex in Bengaluru, whereas the film will be screened at 10 or 10.30 a.m. in single screens halls.

Another update is that R Chandru will also distribute the film in Karnataka. Meanwhile, he has hired distribution partners for other centres. Producer Vikas Sahani has obtained the distribution rights of the Upendra Rao-starrer in states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab, as well as certain parts of North India. Vikas is also responsible for acquiring the dubbing rights of Kabzaa.

The censor board has given a U/A certification to the film. Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam versions of Kabzaa’s digital rights have been sold to Amazon Prime Video, while the Kannada version’s TV rights have been acquired by Colors Kannada. Amazon Prime Video is also likely to make an offer for Kabzaa’s Hindi version.

Apart from Upendra Rao, the gangster film also stars Kiccha Sudeep and Shriya Saran in important roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here