Upendra Rao’s Upcoming Directorial UI Begins Its Post-production Work

The multi-crore Kannada movie titled UI is a hot topic of discussion nowadays among cine-goers due to various reasons. The primary cause for the hype is that it will mark Kannada superstar Upendra Rao’s comeback as a director. Secondly, it is in the news due to its high budget and inclusion of new filming techniques such as 3D body scans and 400 cameras. Amid all this, the producer of the movie KP Sreekanth has shared a new update regarding UI on Twitter. As per the latest update, UI is in its post-production stage now and the film’s editing process has started. KP Sreekanth shared a video of Upendra Rao and his team, who can be seen sitting in the editing room. Editor Deepu S Kumar is seen executing the edits, while Upendra Rao instructs him. KP Sreekanth captioned the clip, “Edit begins.”

After watching the glimpse of their favourite actor, Upendra Rao’s fans started to ask about the film’s release date. Some reports suggested that it might release in January next year, but makers have not confirmed any news regarding this.

UI started grabbing headlines in the media after the behind-the-scenes video of its shooting was released earlier this year. The clip immediately went viral. After that, the updates about the movie’s budget, cast and other related information kept the buzz of the movie-going.

UI is produced jointly by G Manoharan and KP Sreekanth. Upendra Rao’s last directorial movie Uppi 2 was released in 2015. He also won the South Indian International Movie Award For Best Director for this film.