CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :OppenheimerBarbie ReviewGadar 2Bawaal ReviewKartik Aaryan
Home » Movies » Urfi Javed Defends Fillers, Plastic Surgery, Says ‘Do It Instead of Hating Yourself’; Fans React
2-MIN READ

Urfi Javed Defends Fillers, Plastic Surgery, Says ‘Do It Instead of Hating Yourself’; Fans React

Curated By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 14:16 IST

Mumbai, India

Urfi Javed reveals about getting lip fillers done since she was 18.

Urfi Javed reveals about getting lip fillers done since she was 18.

Urfi Javed recently opened up about getting fillers and surgeries done.

Urfi Javed recently opened up about her journey with self-love and also revealed that she’s been getting lip surgeries done since she was 18. The actress shared several photos of herself and penned a long note normalising about getting fillers and surgeries done from the right clinics and doctors.

The model wrote, “Sharing with you all my lip filler journey. I’ve been getting lip fillers from the age of 18, I didn’t have that much money back then but I always felt my lips were too thin and I wanted bigger fuller lips. I went to dermat deni we’re ready to do it for less and these were the results at times!”  

She added, “I had to get them dissolved and mind it it’s the most painful thing ever !! I’m not telling people to not get them but In fact what I’m trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox. I still very much have lip fillers just that I know what suits my face and I know now less is more."

Have a look at the post:

On a closing note she added, “Encouraging everyone to throughly research before going to any doctor . I actually revvokend fillers to everyone, if you have some insecurities about your face or body instead of hating yourself or your face it’s just better to opt for fillers or surgeries but but but from a very good doctor only.”

As soon as she shared the post, netizens had mixed reactions. However, one of her fans applauded her honesty. “Thank you for being honest and real. And for people saying accept yourself for who you are… It’s her body and if she likes it so be it. She doesn’t recommend fillers or surgery to anyone. She’s saying if they want to go for it, choose a good doctor. Natural is the best yes but if it doesn’t make you happy then why not,” the comment read.

Urfi also shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Bahot time se I was thinking to share this, padh lena guys (I was thinking of sharing this for a long time, do read guys).” She also wrote, “Botched lips (melting face emoji).”

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.

About the Author
Aditi Giri
Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings ...Read More
Tags:
  1. TV
  2. Urfi Javed
first published:July 24, 2023, 14:14 IST
last updated:July 24, 2023, 14:16 IST