Urfi Javed Does The Unthinkable and Wears Top Made of Kiwis, Netizen Calls Her 'Creativity Queen'

Urfi Javed’s creativity starts where yours end. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is called a DIY expert for a reason. While you may wear clothes made of cotton or silk, these fabrics are too boring for the actress. From wearing an outfit made of bamboo sticks to ropes and polybags; Urfi has done it all. However, on Tuesday, Urfi Javed left everyone stunned when she wore Kiwis, literally!

Urfi Javed took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she covered her modesty with a top made up of Kiwis woven together. The actress paired it with black trousers and left everyone completely stunned.

However, Urfi’s look left netizens divided. While some appreciated the actress for her creative sartorial choices, others trolled her for allegedly wasting food items. “Creativity queen," one of the fans wrote. “Do u think this is creative..noooo…this is worst bakwaas," another comment read.

This is not the first time that Urfi has left everyone completely impressed with her creative outfit. Earlier this month, she was snapped when she sported an outfit made up of bamboo sticks.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Urfi was asked about wearing ‘short clothes’ when the actress called herself ‘controversial’ and shared that she does not want to wear a ‘chadar’. “Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. Mujhe nai lapetna chadar. Mujhe toh dikhana hai. Meri marzi. I don’t even have anything [gesturing at chest] and I’m so controversial. If I had big boobs and a big ass imagine where I would be. I haven’t shown my nipples. I haven’t shown my vagina. What are you so upset about? I haven’t even sexualised my body the way people do,” she told The Dirty Magazine.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but she rejected the show.

