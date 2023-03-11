Urfi Javed never fails to leave everyone completely stunned with her sartorial choices. From wearing an outfit made up of ropes to a dining table cover, the Bigg Boss OTT fame has done it all. However, on Saturday, Urfi left her fans amazed as she did the unthinkable.

In the latest video that Urfi Javed dropped on her Instagram handle, she can be seen posing in an outfit made from a bamboo ‘tokri (basket)’. In the caption, the actress mentioned how using bamboo for making products is a ‘dying art’ now. “Made this from baas ki tokri, I feel this is a dying art now. It always amazed me how these artisans used bamboo strings to make such amazing utensils, chairs, table. Blows my mind," she wrote.

Needless to say, Urfi’s outfit has left everyone completely impressed. It proves why the actress is called ‘DIY expert’. Reacting to the video, one of the fans wrote, “Tokri mai chokri". “Woww that was pretty good. I liked it," another comment read. “You are damn creative," a third user shared.

This is not the first time that Urfi has left everyone completely impressed with her creative outfit. Earlier this month, she was also snapped as she stepped out wearing an outfit made from a dining table cover.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Urfi was asked about wearing ‘short clothes’ when the actress called herself ‘controversial’ and shared that she does not want to wear a ‘chadar’.

“Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. Mujhe nai lapetna chadar. Mujhe toh dikhana hai. Meri marzi. I don’t even have anything [gesturing at chest] and I’m so controversial. If I had big boobs and a big ass imagine where I would be. I haven’t shown my nipples. I haven’t shown my vagina. What are you so upset about? I haven’t even sexualised my body the way people do,” she told The Dirty Magazine.

On the work front, it was recently reported that Urfi Javed was approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but she rejected the show because of some ‘bigger project’. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

