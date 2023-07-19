Urfi Javed Faces Backlash As She Slams Trailer of Women-Centric Movie 'Panch Kriti'

Urfi Javed’s recent Tweet has left netizens disappointed. On Thursday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame took to Twitter and slammed the trailer of the women-centric movie ‘Panch Kriti’. She claimed that nobody will watch this movie and went on to say that India is recognised because of its urban areas and not rural places.

“Desh Ki Pahechan Urban India Hai, Rural Bharat Se Nahi..Gramin Bharat Pe Movie Bana Ke Aur Audiance Mein TV, Smartphone, Cycle, Smartwatches De Ke Kya Faida??? Koi Nai Dekehga #PanchKriti Main Likh Ke Deti Hu!" Urfi wrote.

Urfi Javed’s Tweet did not go down well with the audience. Several people have expressed disappointment with her words. As a result, ‘Urfi Against Rural Bharat’ is also trending on social media now.

“Rural India has shown us the path of development. Still we are dependent on farmers for the growth of our nation. Every person should be proud of our rural Bharat. And a true artist can’t bifurcate its audience based on its ethnicity or believe or whatsoever. #urfiagainstruralbharat," one of the Tweets read. Another social media user wrote, “I am totally against this statement given by urfi!! Rural Bharat is of high importance." Check out some of the Tweets here:

The rural India has shown us the path of development. Still we are depend on farmers for growth of our nation. Every person should be proud of our rural Bharat. And a true artist can't bifurcate its audience based on its ethnicity or believe or whatsoever. #urfiagainstruralbharat— विकाश कुमार भक्ता (@vikash_bhakta) July 19, 2023

I am totally against this statement given by urfi!! Rural Bharat is of highly importance #UrfiAgainstRuralBharat pic.twitter.com/RXlbatZPc8— Rohan Sharma (@Viraatkadeewana) July 19, 2023

Rural Bharat has been the backbone of our nation's progress and cultural heritage. It's not fair to undermine its importance. #UrfiAgainstRuralBharat— Rose Sk (@RoseSk23069835) July 19, 2023

She should be sorry of her words. It is really pathetic. She has such a bad mentality towards rural India.#UrfiAgainstRuralBharat pic.twitter.com/iSwIFA2XBc— Peace (@peaceXsays) July 19, 2023

This is the wrong way to took rural India this way. This need everyone respect too . #UrfiAgainstRuralBharat pic.twitter.com/KC8aMTxcjC— Tanya Sharma (@TanyaShKanu) July 19, 2023

‘Panch Kriti - Five Elements’ presents five stories from rual India. The film, based in Chanderi in Bundelkhand raises issues like female feticide, education for girl child and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan among others.