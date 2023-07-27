Urfi Javed Flaunts Her 'Dil Ka Telephone Dress' Ahead Of Dream Girl 2 Trailer; Check It Out

Urfi Javed has been setting the internet on fire with her offbeat fashion choices. She always leaves her fans in shock whenever steps out. Often the actress gets trolled also for her fashion sense. And yet, Urfi continues to shine, unperturbed by the noise. And following the trajectory of her unconventional fashion choices, Urfi once again took the internet by storm with her ‘Dream Girl’ inspired outfit.

On Thursday, Urfi Javed took to her Instagram handle to drop a video, in which she can be seen flaunting her latest quirky dress made entirely out of telephone, telephone chords and cables. She also rocked an earring made out of loops from a telephone wire and she wore a bralette made out of red, bejeweled telephone receivers. Expressing her excitement for Dream Girl 2, she can be heard saying, “Guys do you know my bestie Pooja is finally coming? And I am celebrating her with this special telephone dress. Or as she likes to call it ‘Dil Ka Telephone Dress’. Afterall Pooja ek tyohar hai, 25th ko iss baar hai. I can’t wait to watch your Dream Girl 2 trailer Pooja. It’s gonna be so much fun. I know it. To one dream girl to another(flying kiss). Sachi muchi."

Check out her post:

For the unversed, Ayushmann Khurrana has been teasing his upcoming release, Dream Girl 2 for a long time now. On Tuesday too, the actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a new poster of the upcoming movie. In the poster, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen applying lipstick on one side of the mirror whereas the other side shows the actor in his Pooja avatar.

In the caption of his post, Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear!"

Dream Girl 2 is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Besides Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav among others. The film will hit theatres on August 25.

Meanwhile, there’s been some exciting news regarding the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant about her Bollywood debut in Ekta Kapoor’s Love, Sex, Aur Dokha 2. Well, the makers are yet to make any confirmation in this regard. As reported by ETimes, Uorfi has been approached by the makers of LSD 2. They want her as the main lead actress in the film. A source close said,"Uorfi has been approached for ‘Love, Sex, aur Dhokha 2’ as she fits perfectly for the lead character. Uorfi might take this film as her Bollywood debut."

This news has created a lot of buzz among her fans. However, recently Ekta Kapoor shared her first look for Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha 2 on Instagram. The poster showcases a person snorting on Facebook-like icons with a roll made of money. In the caption, she wrote, “Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the Times of the Internet. On the Valentine’s 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! LSD2 in cinemas from 16th Feb 2024."

To note, Dibakar Banerjee, the director of Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha, will also direct the sequel. The film might face a major clash with Akshay Kumar’s untitled Hindi version of the Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru, which also postponed its release date to February 16 recently. Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha was jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film featured Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri, and Ashish Sharma in key roles.

Uorfi made major headlines after she walked the ramp for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.