Urfi Javed Gets BRUTALLY Trolled For Her 'Fatichar' Outfit, Netizens Call Her 'Bikhari'

Urfi Javed is known for her sartorial choices. Each time the Bigg Boss OTT fame is snapped in public, her outfits grab everyone’s attention. On Friday night too, Urfi attended an event in Mumbai when she left everyone completely stunned with her attire. She sported a black gown that had cut-outs all over. She accessorised her look with golden earrings and opted for pink lip-shade.

However, netizens aren’t very happy with Urfi’s appearance. Soon after her video was shared online, several users reacted to it and questioned the actress’ fashion choice. While some called her outfit ‘fatichar’, others went on to call Urfi a beggar. “When you can not afford Cannes, you roam around Kanpur," one of the users wrote. “Bche hue kapdo ki leero se bnai gai dress," another user shared. While one of the netizens wrote, “Here comes the bhikari", another trolled Urfi saying, “Its not outfit ….. look like beggar." “Lagta hai beachri ke pass kapde ki bhut Kami hai," another comment read.

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed is getting trolled for her choice of outfit. The actress often faces the same. In a recent interview, Urfi admitted that social media trolling impacts her. “Maybe what they say is right- maybe I am not good enough to be a woman, maybe I am a stain on society, maybe I am a bad example for the younger generation. In the language of trolls, as they say it, maybe I am a s**t. I can’t quit and even if I do, what’s happened is always there on the internet. Kya mai itni buri hoon? (Am I so bad?) Maybe no one will accept me, no family will accept me,” she said at the Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast.

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.