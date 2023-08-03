Urfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Latest Bold Look, Netizens Demand Her 'Boycott'

Urfi Javed is breaking the internet and how. Once again, the actress has bared it all and pulled off a risqué outfit. The actress hid her modesty with green-coloured pasties that had eyes painted on them. She teamed it blue denim jeans. She posed boldly with confidence and utmost perfection.

Sharing the photos she wrote, “Can’t thank @shwetmahadik enough for helping me with my crazy ideas! Our minds think alike very much.” Have a look at the photos :

The photos went viral in no time. Fans flooded the comments section. While some of them hailed her for her creativity, many trolled her too. One of them wrote, ‘Worst fashion sense ever’. Another one went on to comment, ‘Urfi Javed boycott’

Urfi Javed’s sartorial choices have always been ahead of the curve. Time and again, the actress is seen carrying off outfits which are her own creation. Time and again, the actress has pulled off such risqué outfit.

Few months back, the actress made several jaws drop and made a remarkable impression as she went topless, and covered her modesty with wings made of feathers. The TV star paired her unconventional top with a skirt with a thigh-high slit and white wedges. With her hair tied in a high pony and her signature nude make-up on, the actress looked glamorous.

Urfi has indeed come a long way with her sartorial choices. Earlier in an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Urfi opened up about her initial struggling days in the industry and revealed that she had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. “I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, even in front of media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss OTT, I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally I could repay them now.”

Again at the same time, the actress s no stranger to online trolls. She recently revealed the challenges she faces, including a lack of respect, which has caused some people to be hesitant about working with her. In an interview with BBC World, Urfi said, “I have achieved popularity? Yes. Fame? Yes. Work? No. People don’t respect me. People don’t want to work with me," and then added, “I scream attention. I want attention so I dress like that."

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approaced for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.