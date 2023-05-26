Urfi Javed Gets Brutally Trolled For Her Sheer Black Outfit, Netizens Call Her 'SHAMELESS'

Urfi Javed needs no introduction. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is known for her sartorial choices. Each time she is snapped in public, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. While some think that the diva is creative, other troll her alleging she spreads vulgarity.

On Friday too, Urfi Javed made a bold public appearance when she was seen sporting a sheer black outfit which a dragon imprint on it. She tied her hair into a bun and opted to minimal accessories to allow her outfit take the centerstage.

However, looks like Urfi’s outfit has left netizens upset. Soon after the video was shared online, several users reacted to it and expressed disappointment with her look. While some called Urfi ‘shameless’, others enquired about her designer. “I wonder after all the designing styling and thinking…. She still comes naked. What’s the point of spending the money on these also," one of the users wrote. Another user shared, “I do not like this". “What a shameless girl," a third comment read.

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed is getting trolled for her choice of outfit. The actress often faces the same. In a recent interview, Urfi admitted that social media trolling impacts her. “Maybe what they say is right- maybe I am not good enough to be a woman, maybe I am a stain on society, maybe I am a bad example for the younger generation. In the language of trolls, as they say it, maybe I am a s**t. I can’t quit and even if I do, what’s happened is always there on the internet. Kya mai itni buri hoon? (Am I so bad?) Maybe no one will accept me, no family will accept me,” she said at the Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast.

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.