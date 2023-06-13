CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Urfi Javed Gives New Meaning To Pizza Treat With Her New Top
2-MIN READ

Urfi Javed Gives New Meaning To Pizza Treat With Her New Top

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 10:15 IST

New Delhi, India

Urfi Javed’s pizza top.(Credit:urf7i/Instagram)

Urfi Javed’s pizza top.(Credit:urf7i/Instagram)

In the video, Urfi Javed is seen indulging in a pizza treat while posing for the camera dressed in her unique attire.

Urfi Javed sure knows how to turn heads with her bold and unconventional fashion choices. Renowned for her ability to make a sartorial statement like no other, Urfi has once again captured the spotlight with her latest fashion experiment. In a move that has left fans and fashion enthusiasts astounded, the actress recently flaunted a bikini top made entirely of pizza slices. On Monday, Urfi Javed treated her fans to a video an Instagram video that featured her eye-catching fashion choice. She was seen indulging in a pizza treat while posing for the camera dressed in her unique attire. To complement her daring choice, she paired the ensemble with black shorts and see-through stockings. With bold red lips, flushed cheeks, and a stylish bun, Urfi completed her striking appearance.

The Instagram post quickly garnered attention and generated a mix of reactions from Urfi’s fans and friends. While some showered her with praise for her daring and confident avatar, others trolled the actress for her unconventional style statement. The comment section was soon flooded with some expressing concern over the practicality of the outfit. One user humorously commented, “Ab jab pizza dikhega…urfi ka naam aayega ( Whenever I will see Pizza, I will remember Urfi’s name. Another commented, “Or raste me bukh lag gyi to kya pahnogi bhan.”

One more user wrote, “This is an insult to food. Shame on you!”

This is not the first time Urfi Javed has faced backlash for her unconventional style choices. Her unique fashion sense often invites trolling and criticism, but it has also gained her a significant following. In another instance of unusual fashion choice, Urfi confidently posed for the cameras, enveloped in an all-blue ensemble that covered her from head to toe.

After making her mark in MTV Splitsvilla season 14, Urfi Javed has garnered recognition for her talent and unique style. She gained popularity through her appearances in shows like Bigg Boss OTT, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pheri, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and various others.

While Urfi’s unconventional fashion choices may not appeal to everyone, they undoubtedly keep her in the limelight and spark conversations among fashion enthusiasts. With each bold outfit, Urfi Javed continues to challenge the norms and push the boundaries.

Shrishti Negi
Shrishti Negi, Senior Correspondent, News18.com, reports on the Indian film industry, with a focus on gender. Her areas of expertise are Bollywood
  1. Urfi Javed
  2. pizza
first published:June 13, 2023, 10:15 IST
last updated:June 13, 2023, 10:15 IST