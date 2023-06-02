Urfi Javed Goes Bold As She Covers Her Modesty With Fake Hands, Leaves Trousers Unbuttoned

Urfi Javed needs no introdution. The actress is know for her bizarre, unique and bold sartorial choices. Each time she drops a photo on social media or is snapped by the paparazzi, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention.

On Friday too, Urfi dropped a video on her Instagram handle in which she was seen covering her modesty with plastic hands. She also left her white trousers unbuttoned and looked hottest as always.

Several users reacted to Urfi’s latest bold look and dropped hilarious comments. One of the users questioned her fashion sense and wrote, “Yeh kon sa designs hai?" Another user, who liked Urfi’s creativity commented, ‘I love it’. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Urfi Javed has undoubtedly created a niche for herself. She is often hailed as the ‘DIY expert’ by many. Earlier this year, even Kareena Kapoor Khan praised Bigg Boss OTT fame’s fashion and told Times Now, “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Bebo further shared that she loves Urfi’s confidence and added, “The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.