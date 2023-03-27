Actor Faizan Ansari has made some shocking allegations about Urfi Javed, who often hits the headlines for her out-of-the-box style statements. A news report claims that Faizan called the actress a “transgender".

As per ETimes, he said he has evidence supporting his allegation which he intends to present in court. He further asserted that the way the actress “talks, dresses in revealing clothing, and behaves is indicative of a flaw in her character," which will soon be exposed to the public. Ansari also urged Urfi to surrender herself to the transgender community.

As per the news portal, Faizan Ansari had previously claimed that a fatwa would be issued against the actress. He has even gone on to fight a legal battle against the actress. The actor had filed a police complaint against Urfi Javed for “wearing revealing clothes" and is ready to take her to court. He had added that “Urfi Javed Bombay ka mahol kharab kar rahi hai, (She is spoiling the environment of Mumbai), she will now be spotted at court." Faizan’s lawyer had stated that Urfi Javed’s way of dressing and other actions had “hurt the sentiments" of a particular community. It is important to note that there has been no response from Urfi Javed so far to any of the claims made by Faizan.

Urfi Javed is known for making bold fashion statements. The Bigg Boss OTT makes headlines every time she appears in public or posts pictures of herself on social media.

Urfi recently shared a cryptic photo on her Instagram stories, insinuating that she might have proposed to someone and that the person had said yes to her. The image she posted showed a large card with the words “He Said Yes" written in gold letters. She followed up with another photo of a card bearing the imprint “Woohoo! We Did It!" Although the significance of her post is not yet apparent, she certainly grabbed the attention of online users.

On the professional front, Urfi Javed was offered a role in the forthcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, but she reportedly turned down the opportunity.

