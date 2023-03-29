CHANGE LANGUAGE
Urfi Javed Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Pink Lehenga, Check Pics
1-MIN READ

Urfi Javed Looks Breathtakingly Gorgeous In Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Pink Lehenga, Check Pics

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: March 29, 2023, 15:59 IST

Mumbai, India

Urfi Javed rose to fame after she featured in Bigg Boss OTT. (Photos: Instagram)

This is not the first time that Urfi Javed has aced an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit. Last month too, she ruled headlines after her pictures in the designer's golden saree went viral on social media.

Urfi Javed never fails to leave fans completely stunned with her bold and creative outfits. After all, she is known as a ‘DIY Expert’ for a reason. However, on Wednesday, the Bigg Boss OTT fame left everyone completely jaw-dropped as she sported a pink Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga.

In the pictures that have been now been shared online, Urfi can be seen posing in a gorgeous pastel pink organza lehenga. It has been hand-crafted in western embroidery enhanced with sequins, swarovski and off-white pearls. Urfi opted for glam makeup and accessorised her look with big earrings. Needless to say, she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in this attire.

Soon after the pictures were shared online, netizens rushed to the comment section to praise the actress’ look. “You go girl ..Finally her hard work pays off.!!!!!" one of the fans wrote. Another user joked, “Dats too much clothes.. Urfi clothes suits u".

RELATED NEWS

This is not the first time that Urfi has aced an Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit. Last month too, Urfi ruled headlines after her pictures in the designer’s golden hand-embroidered silk tulle saree went viral on social media. Check out those pictures here:

Meanwhile, recently Kareena Kapoor Khan also praised Urfi and told Zoom Digital, “I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy." “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing," the actress added.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was recently approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but she rejected the show.

About the Author
Chirag Sehgal
Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and Bollyw...Read More
