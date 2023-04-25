Urfi Javed Loses Calm After Being Denied Entry At A Restaurant, Hits Back ‘Is This Really…’

Urfi Javed is known for her bold and experimental sartorial choices. The actress often hits headlines for the same. However recently, looks like her wardrobe got her into trouble as she was denied entry at a restaurant in Mumbai. The actress then lashed out on her social media handle, where she asked, “WTF! Is this really 21st century Mumbai?!?! I was denied entry at a restaurant today.”

She added, “It’s okay if you don’t agree with my fashion choices. It’s NOT to treat me differently for it. And if you are, admit it! Don’t give some lame excuses. Pissed off! Please look into it. @zomato #mumbai.” Urfi shared a story on her Instagram handle.

Recently, Urfi was in the news after she claimed to receive threatening calls from Neeraj Pandey’s office. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant shared, “I am extremely sick and I had to come to the police station because again someone called me and started harassing me that they are going to hit me because of my clothes and then they even knew my car number, so, ugh tired.” Sharing a story on the same she shared, “Welcome to my life! Just another day, another harasser. l usually ignores such calls but this time they knew my car number, and first, they called me for a meeting and when I realized that they are a scam they started threatening me, all this when I’m like super sick.”

“So someone called me from Neeraj Pandey’s office, saying he’s his assistant and sir wants to meet me-so l just said before meeting he needs to send me all the details of the project and at this, the alleged assistant got really furious that how dare I disrespect Neeraj Pandey. He told me that he knows my car number and everything and I deserve to be beaten to death cause of the kind of clothes I wear. All this because I refused the meeting without proper details,” she mentioned.

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.

