Urfi Javed REACTS To Met Gala Memes On Her; Says ‘Mai Toh Gayi Bhi…’

Urfi Javed always creates a sensation on the internet through her fashion sense and she also gets trolled for the same. Recently, she was once again targeted by trolls who said that ‘iska Met Gala daily hota hai’. And now Urfi reacted to it and gave a reply to the people through her social media handle.

The social media queen took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Mai Met Gala gayi bhi nahi tab bhi itne Met Gala memes ban gaye mere upar yar.” The trolls came after she was spotted wearing a black colour body-hugging fit dress which has wire on both sides. However, this is not the first time she is being spotted wearing a bizarre outfit. Recently, Urfi pulled off a risqué outfit made of hair. The actress hid her modesty with pasties, and donned black underwear. She walked boldly with confidence and utmost perfection. She captioned the video, ‘Hairy potter !’

Urfi was in the news for her statement about Ranbir Kapoor. In response to his comments about her fashion statement, she said: “Go to hell." However, later she clarified saying, “I never said this. I was only joking ki Ranbir bhaad mein jaaye, Kareena ne tareef kar di ab. I was being sarcastic. Whatever Ranbir said was his point of view. I didn’t find anything malicious in his statement. Sach me bhaade me jaane ko nahi bola maine."

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. She was also approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, she has rejected the show.

