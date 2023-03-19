Urfi Javed Sports Sheer Outfit Covering Half Her Body, Troll Says 'When You Submit Half Assignments'

Urfi Javed never ceases to surprise the internet with her unique sartorial choices. From wearing an outfit made of bangles to including cell phones and sim cards in her OOTDs, she has proved time and again that she is a true fashionista. The Bigg Boss OTT fame is known for her DIY outfits. From wearing an attire made up of chains to a top made of can caps; Urfi has done it all. On Sunday too, Urfi was snapped by the paparazzi in Mumbai, and her oufit caught everyone’s attention.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Urfi is seen donning a sheer net outfit that covered half her body. The actress’ half the body was bare with only her undergarments covering her private parts. The actress’ eccentric attire left everyone stunned. In the video, the Bigg Boss OTT fame is seen petting a stray dog before she posed for the lens.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was posted, netizens took to the comments section to crticise her attire. One of the social media users wrote, “When you submit half assignments in college! :)," another added, " Adhe kapde shayad silna bhul gye🙄🙄." A third social media user wrote, " Urfi ka designer kon hai 😂😂."

This is not the first time that Urfi is getting trolled for her choice of outfit. The actress is often snapped in her bold outfits when a section of the audience express their disappointment with her. In a recent interview, Urfi was asked about wearing ‘short clothes’ when the actress called herself ‘controversial’ and shared that she does not want to wear a ‘chadar’.

“Jo dikhta hai woh bikta hai. Mujhe nai lapetna chadar. Mujhe toh dikhana hai. Meri marzi. I don’t even have anything [gesturing at chest] and I’m so controversial. If I had big boobs and a big ass imagine where I would be. I haven’t shown my nipples. I haven’t shown my vagina. What are you so upset about? I haven’t even sexualised my body the way people do,” she told The Dirty Magazine.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed has reportedly been approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. However, there is no official confirmation regarding her participation in the show so far.

