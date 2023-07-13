Urfi Javed To Make Her Bollywood Debut Soon? Here's What We Know

Urfi Javed has been setting the internet on fire with her offbeat fashion choices. She always leaves her fans in shock whenever steps out. Often the actress gets trolled also for her fashion sense. But now there is exciting news that she will be soon making her Bollywood debut in Ekta Kapoor’s Love, Sex, Aur Dokha 2. Well, the makers are yet to make any confirmation in this regard.

As reported by ETimes, Uorfi has been approached by the makers of LSD 2. They want her as the main lead actress in the film. A source close said,"Uorfi has been approached for ‘Love, Sex, aur Dhokha 2’ as she fits perfectly for the lead character. Uorfi might take this film as her Bollywood debut." This news has created a lot of buzz among her fans. However, recently Ekta Kapoor shared her first look for Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha 2 on Instagram. The poster showcases a person snorting on Facebook-like icons with a roll made of money. In the caption, she wrote, “Who needs roses and chocolates when you can have likes and reposts? From Love in the times of Camera to Love in the Times of the Internet. On the Valentine’s 2024 weekend choose your poison: LOVE, SEX AUR DHOKHA! LSD2 in cinemas from 16th Feb 2024."

To note, Dibakar Banerjee, the director of Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha, will also direct the sequel. The film might face a major clash with Akshay Kumar’s untitled Hindi version of the Tamil blockbuster Soorarai Pottru, which also postponed its release date to February 16 recently. Love, Sex, Aur Dhokha was jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film featured Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri, and Ashish Sharma in key roles.

Uorfi made major headlines after she walked the ramp for designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.