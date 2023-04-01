Urfi Javed To Stop Wearing Bold and Creative Outfits? Actress Apologises and Pledges To 'Change'

Urfi Javed is known for having a noteworthy approach towards fashion. She always amazes her fans with her outstanding fashion sense, and her DIY outfits catch all the gazes. While she is admired for her bold looks, looks like everything is going to be changed in the coming days.

The buzz is that the diva, who was to date known for her impeccable dressing insights, will no longer be seen in the same bold or creative attires. Recently, Urfi took to her twitter handle and issued a public apology for ‘hurting sentiments’. The Bigg Boss OTT fame went on to say that from now on, everyone will see a ‘changed Uorfi’. “I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear. From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes. Maafi," she wrote.

I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear . From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi . Changed clothes .Maafi— Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 31, 2023

While Urfi’s fans were left shocked and worried, the actress later clarified that she was only joking. “April fool I know so kiddish of me," she wrote.

Recently Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan also praised Urfi Javed’s fashion sense. She called the DIY expert ‘brave and gutsy’. Talking to Zoom Digital, Bebo said, “I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy," and added, “Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Talking about how Urfi carries herself, Kareena continued, “The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed was recently approached for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi but she rejected the show.

