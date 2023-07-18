CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Urfi Javed Wears Tomatoes Earrings Amid Their Skyrocketing Prices, Says It Is 'New Gold'
1-MIN READ

Urfi Javed Wears Tomatoes Earrings Amid Their Skyrocketing Prices, Says It Is 'New Gold'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 16:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Urfi Javed is known for her creative fashion outfits. (Photo: Instagram)

Urfi Javed's creative earrings come at a time when the prices of tomatoes are skyrocketing across the country.

Urfi Javed has left everyone stunned once again. However, this time it is not just her bold outfit which has grabbed everyone’s attention but something else too. Well, it’s none other than her earrings.

On Tuesday, Urfi took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she sported tomatoes as her earrings. Not just this, in one of the photos, the Bigg Boss OTT fame was also seen eating a raw tomato. In the last two slides of her post, Urfi shared clippings of two news reports. While one of them mentioned how Suniel Shetty is eating fewer tomatoes due to rising prices, another claimed that a farmer in Maharashtra has become a millionaire by selling tomatoes.

Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Urfi wrote, “Tomatoes 🍅 are the new gold (sic)". Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i)

Reacting to Urfi’s photos, one of the users wrote, “Urfi ki artwork ka koi jawab na h". Another comment read, “Tamater ka dress banao urfi mam". One of the social media users also wondered if the prices of Tomatoes have dropped again.

Urfi’s creative earrings come at a time when the prices of tomatoes are skyrocketing across the country. In Mumbai, tomatoes are available at Rs 194/KG. On the other hand, in Delhi, tomatoes are being sold at Rs 158/KG.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla. Next, Urfi is likely to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Love, Sex Aur Dokha 2. However, the makers are yet to make an official confirmation in this regard as of now.

first published:July 18, 2023, 16:46 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 16:46 IST