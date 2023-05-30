CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Urfi Javed's Toy-Themed Jacket Wins Hearts, Neha Dhupia Calls It 'Cutest Thing Ever'
1-MIN READ

Urfi Javed's Toy-Themed Jacket Wins Hearts, Neha Dhupia Calls It 'Cutest Thing Ever'

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 14:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Urfi Javed is often hailed as the 'DIY expert' by many. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Urfi Javed is often hailed as the 'DIY expert' by many. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Urfi Javed impresses all with her latest outfit and even Neha Dhupia wants it. Check out here.

Urfi Javed never fails to impress all with her creativity. Each time she is snapped by the paparazzi, her outfit grabs everyone’s attention. From wearing a dress made up of jute bag to another made from grass; the Bigg Boss OTT fame has done it all. Therefore, she is often hailed as the ‘DIY expert’.

On Tuesday too, Urfi Javed impressed everyone with her most adorable outfit till date. She was snapped wearing a colourful jacket made up of toys. Reacting to her video, Neha Dhupia wrote, “The cutest thing ever!!!" and expressed that even she wants this jacket.

A number of fans also appreciated Urfi’s jacked and called it cutest of all. “Today she is looking cutest," one of the fans wrote. Another user wrote, ‘creative’. “For the very 1st time I loved her outfit," a third comment read.

While Urfi’s outfit is being loved by all today, the actress is often trolled by many for her sartorial choices. In a recent interview, Urfi admitted that social media trolling impacts her. “Maybe what they say is right- maybe I am not good enough to be a woman, maybe I am a stain on society, maybe I am a bad example for the younger generation. In the language of trolls, as they say it, maybe I am a s**t. I can’t quit and even if I do, what’s happened is always there on the internet. Kya mai itni buri hoon? (Am I so bad?) Maybe no one will accept me, no family will accept me,” she said at the Ranveer Allahabadia’s podcast.

On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.

