Riva Arora, who played Vicky Kaushal’s niece in Uri: The Surgical Strike, has reached the milestone of gaining 10 million followers on Instagram. To commemorate this achievement, her mother Nisha Arora presented her with an opulent black Audi car, reportedly valued at Rs 44 lakh. Riva shared a string of pictures on her Instagram handle, where she is seen posing with her swanky car while donning a red dress with a thigh-high slit.

Along with the picture, she wrote, “I know I am late but finally celebrated my 10 million Insta Family with my new gift Audi from Nisha Arora and Jyoti Wadhwa. Thank you so much I love you guys a lot, and can’t express my happiness in my words.” She also thanked her Insta family for their love and support. She concluded, “It’s truly an unforgettable moment for me.”

Fans and social media users flocked to the comment section to congratulate the actress on her new car. One of the users wrote, “Congrats to you Riva. Our wish is to see you on 100M as well you deserve that.” Another user wrote, “Hi Riva, congratulations on the new car.” One more user wrote, “Congratulations. May you be blessed with more success & happiness.”

Take a look at the post below:

Riva also shared a video of herself and her family on their way to the showroom. The video then shows the actress getting into the car, posing next to it, hugging it, and much more. Towards the end of the reel, the family goes on to pose near the car. She wrote, “New baby in the house.” Watch the reel below.

Riva Arora is a teenage influencer who has a massive following of over 10 million people on Instagram. She has also acted in notable movies such as URI: The Surgical Strike, Gunjan Saxena, and Chhatriwali. Additionally, she has appeared in various music videos.

