Kushi Trailer: Samantha, Vijay Deverakonda Promise To Bring Intense Romance on Screen; Watch

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will soon be seen sharing the screen space together in the much-awaited Kushi. The anticipation for the trailer of ‘Kushi’ has constantly been on the rise ever since the release of its soulful melodies. And having said that, the makers recently dropped the film’s trailer.

Having treated the audience with glimpses of the stunning chemistry of the most desirable couples Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu with songs and posters, Kushi trailer was no less than a warm hug to fans and viewers.

Have a look at the trailer :

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi marks Vijay and Samantha’s second film together. They were also seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati. Kushi was shot in various parts of Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier the makers of Kushi took to their social media and shared a romantic poster while announcing the trailer release date is 9th August. As the poster captured the most desirable pair Vijay and Samantha exuding sheer love, the caption further reads -

“Bringing a glimpse from a world full of love to give you tons of Kushi ❤️#KushiTrailer on AUGUST 9th 💥💥 In cinemas on SEP 1st ❤️‍🔥 @TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @saregamasouth"

Kushi also marks Samantha’s second outing with the director after their 2019 movie Majili. Speaking about his experience of working with Samantha again, Shiva shared with Indian Express, “I always respect a great artiste. I worked with Samantha for Majili. Before Majili, I knew of her as a very good artiste but when I started working with her, I came to know how amazing she can act. She can translate my lines very easily and she can improvise my lines during performance.”

The filmmaker added that both Samantha and Vijay have ‘the capability to surprise him’.“Every director wants to be surprised on sets and I am always looking for that surprise. When I am in front of the monitor, I want to enjoy the scene like an audience. When I see Sam or Vijay’s (Deverakonda) expressions, I forget that I am a director, I will enjoy myself like an audience. I can imagine myself like the audience sitting in the theatre.”