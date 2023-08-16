Shah Rukh Khan Turns Cheerleader For Fighter, Says 'This Threesome is Looking Awesome'

The buzz around the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter has been constant since its announcement. Fans are eagerly waiting to see them two superstars in a fresh pairing. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is being hailed as India’s first aerial action film and also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. On Independence Day, the makers released a motion poster. Deepika Padukone shared the video on her social media.

Now, Shah Rukh Khan has taken to social media to give the team a huge shoutout. Taking to X and sharing Hrithik Roshan’s post of the teaser, he wrote, “Wow this Threesome of @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is looking Awesome. All the best Duggu and Sid. Keep winning the fights, both of u….with love."

Wow this Threesome of @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is looking Awesome. All the best Duggu and Sid. Keep winning the fights, both of u….with love. https://t.co/kwT5fjBac8— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 16, 2023

After WAR and Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is gearing up for yet another grand release with Fighter. Fighter marks Hrithik and Siddharth’s third film together. The duo previously worked together in Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019) co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Fighter is also the second time that Siddharth will be working with Deepika Padukone. They previously joined hands for Pathaan (2023), headlined by Shah Rukh Khan and co-starring John Abraham. This will be the first time that Hrithik and Deepika will be sharing the screen. Besides this, it also promises to be ‘India’s first-ever aerial action franchise’. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2024.

Following the record-breaking success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh is all set for the release of his action-packed film, Jawan. It features a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and others. Deepika will also make a special appearance in the film.