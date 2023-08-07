Urvashi And Indrans-starrer Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 To Release On This Date

Ashish Chinnappa’s much-awaited satirical film Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 has been generating significant buzz among audiences. Fans have eagerly been awaiting updates on the movie’s release. As per reports Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 is all set to hit theatres on August 11, preceding the releases of King of Kotha, starring Dulquer Salmaan, and Ramachandra Boss & Co starring Nivin Pauly.

The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, with Indrans and Urvashi in the lead roles. Accompanying them are actors like Johny Antony, Sanusha Sagar, TG Ravi and Anjali Sunilkumar in supporting roles. While this marks Ashish’s directorial debut, he is no stranger to the Malayalam film industry, having previously worked as an assistant director on films like Innu Muthal and Varikkuzhiyile Kolapathakam.

In a recent media interaction, the director shed light on the film’s premise, stating that it revolves around a fictional village and centres around a pump set. Recently, glimpses of the movie featuring Indrans and Urvashi were released, featuring them in an amusing conversation on the veranda of a lower court.

Moreover, the film’s makers have unveiled the first look poster for Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962, shared by actor Suresh Gopi on his official Facebook handle. The poster showcases Urvashi and Indrans, along with TG Ravi, Sanusha Sagar, Johny Antony, and Anjali Sunil Kumar, posing near a well.

The screenplay of Jaladhara Pumpset Since 1962 is a collaborative effort between Ashish and Prajin MP, based on a story by Sanu K Chandran. The cinematography is skillfully handled by Odukkathil Viswajith, known for his work on movies like Hridayam and Adv. Mukundan Unni Associates.

On the acting front, Urvashi was last seen in the comedy film Charles Enterprises, which unfortunately didn’t receive favourable reviews at the box office. Meanwhile, Indrans, known for portraying serious characters, recently appeared in Pendulum and Jackson Bazaar Youth. He also lent his voice to a dog in the adventure-comedy-romance movie Valatty, directed by Devan.