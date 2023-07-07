Urvashi Rautela Charged A 'Bomb' For An Item Number In Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: Report

Urvashi Rautela, a versatile actress, has established herself as a prominent figure in the industry. She is known for her remarkable acting skills, mesmerizing beauty, and unmatched dancing prowess. Urvashi has gained a reputation for delivering captivating item numbers. And now, once again, there is widespread speculation that Urvashi Rautela is all set to captivate audiences with an extraordinary performance in the much-awaited Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, according to a report by The Siasat Daily.

Her previous song, featured in the movie Waltair Veerayya alongside the iconic South Indian superstar Chiranjeevi, created quite a buzz in the industry. Urvashi Rautela is rumoured to have charged between Rs. 2-3 crores for a three-minute song, showcasing her star power and ability to captivate audiences with her dynamic on-screen presence. It is anticipated that she will demand a similar or higher fee for the upcoming item number, based on her popularity and the movie’s success.

It is worth noting that Urvashi Rautela’s exceptional talent and popularity have led to comparisons with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who set a high standard with her impressive item number in the first instalment of Pushpa.

Samantha received critical acclaim for her stunning rendition of the song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in Pushpa and reportedly earned a staggering Rs. 5 crores for her three-minute spectacle. A source told Subhash K Jha for an IWMBUZZ report, “Oh, she has charged a bomb for the Oo Antava dance number. Believe me, she was very reluctant. The film’s leading man Allu Arjun personally took an effort to convince her. They had to pay her close to Rs 5 crores for that 3-minute dance number. She had some reservations about some of the dance movements. But gradually she got into the groove and didn’t demand that even one step be changed."

Before Urvashi Rautela’s Bollywood debut, the actress underwent training at the Film Institute in New York. She dedicated herself to honing her skills in various dance forms, such as Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Ballet, Contemporary Belly, Hip Hop, and Broadway Jazz.