Urvashi Rautela Demands a Jaw-Dropping Rs 3 Crore For Just a Song In This Telugu Film: Report

Urvashi Rautela broke the internet with her sexy look at the Cannes 2023. The Bollywood actress walked the Cannes red carpet for the second year in a row. Urvashi opted for a wide range of exotic outfits for the big event which also included a fuchsia pink strapless tulle gown for the opening ceremony. The actress who is known for making headlines with her persona has stunned everyone when she quoted a whopping Rs 3 Crore remuneration for a song on a Telugu movie.

The sensational diva who previously shook her legs for songs like ‘Where is the party’ in Waltair Veerayya and another one for ‘Agent’ with Akhil Akkineni had been approached yet again for a number in Boyapati Srinu-Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film. In a report quoted by Siasat, Urvashi Rautela has asked for Rs 3 Crore for her performance. Not only that, the report also stated that the producers had agreed to accommodate her quoted price for their film.

The film is yet to be titled. It is touted to be an out-and-out mass entertainer. Its first look has already been revealed, along with the release date. The poster features Ram in an all-black costume, dragging a buffalo amid what seems like an arena in a festival. His attire oozes swag and style, and it can be speculated that it will be a film full of high-octane action.

The film’s poster reveals the date of release to be October 20 this year, aiming for a Dussehra release. Since the movie’s title has not been locked yet, it is tentatively being called BoyapatiRAPO, combining the names of director Boyapati Srinu and Ram Pothineni.

S Thaman composed the music for the film, which stars Sreeleela as the female protagonist. M Rathnam wrote the dialogue for BoyapatiRAPO, while AS Prakash handled the art direction, and Tammiraju handled the editing. The movie, which Srinivasaa Chitturi produced under his Srinivasaa Silver Screen brand, is slated for Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi release.

There are lots of expectations from this film, as Boyapati is known to make big-scale masala entertainers which create wonders at the box office. His last directorial venture, Akhanda, starring his frequent collaborator Nandamuri Balakrishna had done very well at the box office and received positive reviews. The movie was released just after theatres reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite most movies suffering from low footfall during that period, Akhanda made a lot of money.