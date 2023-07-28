Urvashi Rautela Gets BRUTALLY Trolled For Referring To Pawan Kalyan As 'Andhra Pradesh CM'

Urvashi Rautela has once again hit headlines for all the wrong reasons! The actress is heavily being trolled for referring to Pawan Kalyan as the “chief minister of Andhra Pradesh" in her latest tweet. Urvashi on Thursday took to Twitter to share her photo with Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej. The trio posed together at a promotional event of their latest release Bro The Avatar, which is a remake of the 2021 Tamil film Vinodhaya Sitham.

Sharing the photo, Urvashi wrote, “Delighted to share screen space with the esteemed Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh @PawanKalyan in our film #BroTheAvatar releases tomorrow 28th July worldwide. A story about an arrogant person who is given a second chance to fix his mistakes after death. See you all. @IamSaiDharamTej."

Urvashi’s tweet went viral in no time, with netizens trolling her for making a major error. One user wrote, “When Pawan Kalyan became chief minister of Andhra Pradesh?? Are you from different world? He is just an ACTOR and we call him #PackageStarPK in Andhra Pradesh." Another one said, “CM of andhra pradesh? You are an actor doesn’t mean you need to be so dumb. He himself got defeated in two places at same time as an MLA… Get a bit educated."

CM of andhra pradesh???? You are an actor doesn’t mean you need to be so dumb.. he himself got defeated in two places at same time as an MLA..Get a bit educated https://t.co/HkYBtzpvpo— Pavan_GR (@pavan_gr) July 27, 2023

When @PawanKalyan became chief minister of Andhra Pradesh ?? Are you from different world ? He is just an ACTOR and we call him #PackageStarPK in Andhra Pradesh https://t.co/gppKvuHiEe— Suneel Reddy (@SuneelReddynlr) July 27, 2023

Meanwhile, while speaking at the promotional event of ‘Bro The Avatar,’ Pawan also strongly reacted to the reports regarding the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) issuing fresh guidelines to Tamil film industry as per which only Tamil artists should be employed in Tamil films.

Pawan requested the Tamil film industry to be “inclusive" and reconsider their decision. “Similarly, the Tamil film industry should also be inclusive. If it remains restricted to only Tamilians, its growth will be limited,” Pawan said.