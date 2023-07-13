Urvashi Rautela Gets Trolled, Netizens Call Her 'Creepy' For Hinting At Rishabh Pant In Cryptic Post

Urvashi Rautela is once again getting trolled for allegedly hinting at cricketer Rishabh Pant in her latest social media post. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse of the book she is reading. The book was titled ‘Love Signs’. Not just this, she also shared a picture of a page from the book which talked about love relationship between Pisces and Libra. Interestingly, Urvashi Rautela is a Piscean whereas cricketer Rishabh Pant is a Libran.

Soon after Urvashi shared the Instagram stories, social media users reacted to it and expressed disappointment with the actress. “Urvashi is creepy. I feel really bad for Pant," one of the users wrote. “Oh my god, this is so so creepy. I get it she has a crush on him or something, we do weird things when we like someone. But posting such things, she’s just making a fool out of herself," another comment read.

This is not the first time that Urvashi Rautela is getting trolled for allegedly naming Rishabh Pant. For a long time now, the actress has been the target of trolls, who often accuse her of ‘harrassing’ Pant. Earlier this year, when the cricketer met with an accident, Urvashi shared a black and white photo featuring Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, where Pant was admitted. Back then too, upset netizens accused her of mental harassment.

Reportedly, Urvashi and Rishabh Pant dated each other in the past but parted ways on an ugly note. However, Pant has often maintained that he does not know the Bollywood diva.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Urvashi Rautela has reportedly been roped in for an item number in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushap 2: The Rule. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same so far.