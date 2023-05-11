Urvashi Rautela Is On Cloud Nine After Bagging 1st Dharma Film, Receives Flowers From Karan Johar

Urvashi Rautela is all set to star in a Dharma film. Recently, the actress confirmed the big news as Karan Johar sent her a bunch of flowers with a hamper. Sharing the same, the actress wrote, “New beginnings @dharmamovies @dharmaticent #Onset #beholden”. More details of the project are yet to be revealed, and we can’t wait to see what these new beginnings hold for the actress.

Apart from the untitled Dharma film, Urvashi will be making her Hollywood debut opposite 365 fame actor Michelle Morrone. She will also be seen alongside Pothineni. She also has Sampath Nandi’s Black Rose. She also has a project with Randeep Hooda. She recently worked with Jason Derulo for an upcoming music single titled Jaanu.

Urvashi Rautela was last seen alongside Akhil Akkineni in Agent. The movie was helmed by Surender Reddy and was adapted from a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara and shot in Budapest, the film released on 28 April 2023. The film bombed at the box office. Later, one of the producers of the film, Anil Sunkara, took the blame for the film’s rejection by audiences and critics.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, ”We have to take the entire blame for #Agent. Though we know its an uphill task, we thought of conquering but failed to do so as we did a blunder starting the project without a bound script & innumerable issues including covid followed. We don’t want to give any excuses but learn from this costly mistake and see how we can turn around to make sure, we will never repeat the mistakes. Our sincere apologies to all those who put trust on us. We will make it up for the losses with dedicated planning & hard work in our future projects."