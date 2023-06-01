Urvashi Rautela Moves Into Rs190-Crore Bungalow Next To Yash Chopra’s House In Mumbai

Urvashi Rautela, the stunning Bollywood actress known for her beauty and impeccable fashion sense, continues to captivate her fans with her latest feat. Recently, she has been making headlines for her extravagant new house, leaving her admirers in awe. Urvashi has purchased a luxurious bungalow located next to the iconic Yash Chopra’s house. The property itself is valued at a staggering Rs 190 Crore. Situated in the heart of Mumbai, this magnificent mansion has four levels, offering Urvashi ample space.

According to reports from Instant Bollywood, Urvashi’s house is nothing short of a luxurious paradise. Complete with a lavish garden, a personal gym and gorgeous interiors, the bungalow offers an unparalleled level of comfort and style. What’s more, it also includes a spacious backyard that is attached to the filmmaker’s own garden area, adding to the appeal of the property.

Urvashi Rautela’s search for a new bungalow had been ongoing for quite some time, as she had been actively searching for a suitable property for at least eight or nine months.

As per ETimes, she had finalised a bungalow named Celest in Lokhandwala Complex.

After considering the bungalow in the Lokhandwala area, Urvashi Rautela ultimately decided not to settle for it. Instead, she found her new residence in Juhu Scheme, a popular neighbourhood in Mumbai.

Despite occupying the bungalow for approximately 2 to 3 months, Urvashi has maintained a low profile about her new residence and has chosen not to publicly discuss it. Reportedly, the bungalow has been well-maintained and is in good condition. Urvashi herself has taken care to ensure that the property remains in excellent shape.

Urvashi Rautela recently returned to India after her memorable appearance at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival. The actress left a lasting impression on the international stage with her stunning red carpet looks.

Urvashi has signed on to appear in a special song in Ram Pothineni’s highly anticipated next project. The actress will be seen in two other noteworthy films, Dil Hai Gray and Black Rose. Additionally, she has also joined Joseph D Sami’s untitled project.