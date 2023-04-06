Urvashi Rautela Reacts to Viral 'Thank God...' Placard at IPL Match; Rishabh Pant Fans Say 'Bhai Ko...'

On Tuesday, former Miss Universe India and actress Urvashi Rautela posted a picture of a fan’s placard from a recent IPL match attended by the cricketer Rishabh Pant on her Instagram account. It has been rumoured that the two had a brief relationship in the past. Despite recuperating from a recent injury, Pant attended the IPL match to support his team, the Delhi Capitals which was playing against the Gujarat Titans in Delhi.

One of Rishabh’s fans at the stadium held up a placard that read, “Thank God Urvashi is not here." The actress, in turn, shared the photo on her Instagram account and posed the question “Why?" in the caption.

Fans found the situation hilarious and inundated the comments section with their witty remarks. One of them joked, “She hasn’t mentioned Rautela, so ignore." Another fan referenced a song and commented, “Urvashi, Urvashi, take it easy, Urvashi." While Rishabh Pant fans also took to the comment section and wrote, “Bhai ko fark nahi padta (Bro doesn’t care)."

Years ago, there were rumours that Urvashi and Rishabh were involved romantically, but neither of them confirmed the relationship. However, last year, Urvashi spoke about a certain gentleman with the initials ‘RP’ who had waited for her for more than ten hours in a hotel lobby while she slept, but she never identified the individual by his full name. In response, Rishabh posted on Instagram stories with a now-deleted cryptic comment, “It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them “merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai."

Previously, Urvashi was called out for allegedly stalking Rishabh after she shared a picture of Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani International hospital on her Instagram story, shortly after the cricketer shifted to the hospital. Her post was met with backlash from social media users who trolled her and called her out on grounds of alleged harassment.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News