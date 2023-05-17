Urvashi Rautela SHOCKS Internet With Her Alligator Necklace At Cannes; Video Goes Viral

Urvashi Rautela is breaking the internet with her sexy look at the Cannes 2023. The Bollywood actress walked the Cannes red carpet for the second year in a row. Urvashi opted for a fuchsia pink strapless tulle gown for the opening ceremony of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

Dressed in the sizzling gown designed by Sima Couture, Urvashi made a sensational statement by teaming it up with a unconventional neckpiece featuring two intertwined alligators. Meanwhile, Urvashi’s pink tulle gown featured tiered layers of floral ruffles. The actress complemented the whole look with a high, neat bun and a pair of hoops. However, it was Urvashi Rautela’s sparkling diamonds and intricate designs of the Cartier animal neckpiece that became the talk of the town.

Urvashi effortlessly carried the bold and vibrant hue, capturing the attention of the photographers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

For those who don’t know, Urvashi Rautela is reportedly going to present the Parveen Babi biopic at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Urvashi will be part of a photocall launch event, where she will have a platform to represent her character. It will give a glimpse of what lies ahead for the highly anticipated film’s release.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela is all set to star in a Dharma film. Recently, the actress confirmed the big news as Karan Johar sent her a bunch of flowers with a hamper. Sharing the same, the actress wrote, “New beginnings @dharmamovies @dharmaticent #Onset #beholden”. More details of the project are yet to be revealed, and we can’t wait to see what these new beginnings hold for the actress.

Urvashi Rautela was last seen alongside Akhil Akkineni in Agent. The movie was helmed by Surender Reddy and was adapted from a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara and shot in Budapest, the film released on 28 April 2023. The film bombed at the box office. Later, one of the producers of the film, Anil Sunkara, took the blame for the film’s rejection by audiences and critics.