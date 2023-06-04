Urvashi Rautela To Play Parveen Babi in Her Biopic? Here's What We Know

Urvashi’s recent social media post was a film announcement. The actress has claimed that she has been roped in for Parveen Babi’s biopic. Writing ‘#newbeginnings’ on Instagram, the actress shared a photo which spoke about the yesteryear actress.

Her caption read, “Bollywood Failed #ParveenBabi but i will make you proud #PB ~ URॐ नमः शिवाय Trust the magic of new beginnings #GlamourGirl #SizzlingSiren #lonewarrior #love #UrvashiRautela #Biopic.”

While the big news has shocked many, a report by Hindustan Times stated that it may be ‘bogus’ news. Reportedly, many industry insiders reveal that there has been no buzz about a biopic on Parveen Babi’s life. “It is very clear that she is lying, and it is bogus news. There is no such project being made. There are no conversations around any such project in the trade circuit too,” a source shared.

Another insider from the film circuit opined that it is an act to get attention. “No artiste has the power to announcement a project just like that. And something like a biopic on Parveen Babi will only get announced once the production work has begun. And that too usually comes from the director or production house’s end. Urvashi’s claim is only to get some limelight,” the insider tells us.

So far, there has been only one project announced officially around the life of the yesteryear actor, which is a mini-series of Karishma Upadhyay’s book. Producer Sneha Rajani, who had earlier backed films like Piku is working on the same. A source from their production house shared,“The series is being made with an A-lister director on board, and Urvashi is not being considered for the lead role. She has nothing to do with it”.

The source further added, “When she made the announcement, we got several queries about the same, and we just shrugged off the claims. She has not mentioned any detail about the project, and a photocall can’t happen just with the lead star, which shows the merit associated with her claim.”

When reached out to Urvashi, the actress said that the project is at a very ‘nascent stage’ reportedly.

Urvashi Rautela was last seen alongside Akhil Akkineni in Agent. The movie was helmed by Surender Reddy and was adapted from a story written by Vakkantham Vamsi. Produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara and shot in Budapest, the film released on 28 April 2023. The film bombed at the box office. Later, one of the producers of the film, Anil Sunkara, took the blame for the film’s rejection by audiences and critics.