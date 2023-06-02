Urvashi Rautela's Mother Busts Rs 190 Crore Bungalow Rumour; Says 'May The Prayers Be Heard Soon...'

Urvashi Rautela has always been the talk of the town with her controversial actions and statements. Recently, her extravagant new residence has been making headlines, leaving everyone in awe. It was reported that Urvashi has allegedly acquired a lavish bungalow adjacent to the iconic Yash Chopra’s house, valued at a chopping Rs 190 Crore. Nestled in the heart of Mumbai, the mansion spans four levels, with ample space.

As per reports from Instant Bollywood, Urvashi’s residence is an epitome of luxury. Featuring a grand garden, a personal gym, and exquisite interiors, the bungalow offers a blend of comfort and style. It boasts a spacious backyard that connects with the actress’ garden area. According to reports, the actor has spent around seven to eight months in search of her dream house. Although she had been eyeing a bungalow called Celest,in the Lokhandwala Complex, it was reported that she ultimately chose a residence in Juhu, joining the likes of other celebs in the area.

Now, the actress’ mother, Meera Rauetla, has taken to social media to bust the claim. Sharing an article, she wrote on it, ‘Fake’. She wrote, “Inshallah such a day will come soon…May the prayers of all #news #channel prayers be heard…Amen.” Take a look at her post here:

On the work front, Urvashi recently graced the red carpet of the 76th Cannes Film Festival and then made her way to the IIFA Awards held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The actress was also seen in a special appearance for the dance number Wild Saala in the Telugu film Agent.

Urvashi Rautela shot to fame after winning the title of Miss Diva Universe in 2015. She made her acting debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great and starred in films like Sanam Re (2016), Great Grand Masti (2016), Hate Story 4 (2018) and Pagalpanti (2019).