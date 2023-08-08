US TV Host Wayne Brady Comes Out As Pansexual, Ex-Wife And Daughter React

US TV host and comedian Wayne Brady has recently shared a personal revelation. Widely recognised for his role as a host on the popular US game show Let’s Make A Deal, Wayne has taken a public step to disclose his sexual orientation. The game show host has identified himself as pansexual, someone who is attracted to all genders, regardless of their sexual identity. In a candid conversation with People magazine, Wayne spilled the beans on how he came to realise that he was pansexual and the extensive research he conducted to confirm his orientation.

Speaking with People, Wayne Brady confessed, “I am pansexual” before adding his own definition to the meaning, calling his orientation to be “bisexual - with an open mind!” The 51-year-old, who has a daughter, Maile, with ex-wife Mandie Taketa revealed that he conducted thorough research about his orientation before deciding that he wanted to be identified as a pansexual individual. On why he did not call himself bisexual, Wayne said, “I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything.”

Admitting that he was redefining the dictionary meaning of a pansexual, Wayne Brady said that according to him, “Pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary… And, I think, at least for me for right now, that is the proper place.” He added that identifying himself as a pansexual did not only allow him to be attracted to any of these different sexually-oriented individuals but he could also be “attracted to the person that is there.”

In the same interaction, Wayne Brady shared that he first came out as a pansexual to his former wife Mandie Taketa, whose only response to the news was, “Great.” Mandie said that she knew Wayne would be a lot happier once he came out rather than being closeted about his identity. Wayne and Mandie’s 20-year-old daughter Maile also did not have an exceptional reaction to her father coming out as pansexual. She said, “Okay" breaking into a big, proud smile.

Wayne Brady, in his remarkable journey toward self-acceptance, now wants to place a strong emphasis on the significance of personal development and healing. He aspires to be the best version of himself as a father, friend, and potential partner in addition to being a beloved entertainer.