Used 80 Sarees On Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Haddi Producer Raadhika Nanda

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for the release of Haddi, helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and stars Resh Lamba and Anurag Kashyap in important roles. The Sacred Games actor has left his fans impressed with his craft after he revealed the first look as a transgender for the movie where he can be seen clad in a stunning red saree and heavy jewellery, rounded off with perfect makeup. The film is set to explore the history of the transgender community in India through the story of a small-town boy named Hari.

Now, as per producer, Raadhika Nanda, it took the team half a year to finalise the look for Nawazuddin. She also revealed that it took him about half an hour to drape the six yards and about three hours to prepare the entire look. She said, “He understood how difficult it is to be a woman to get up every day, in that attire and do household chores. It took us nearly 6 months to achieve the looks after going through several make-up artists."

She further added that when the actor wore the saree for the first time, he would shoot in the same saree for hours at a stretch. Raadhika also shared that the team used prosthetics to arrive at the look, but the idea was to keep it natural.

Raadhika appreciated Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s honesty, discipline and sheer dedication to his work. She added that for the entire shoot, they used around 80 sarees. He got overwhelmed when he looked at himself in the mirror for the first time. Never before he has seen himself like this, and it helped him to relate to his character more closely, as per the producer.

In an interview with News18, Nawazuddin Siddiqui revealed he spent a lot of time with around 20-24 trans-people. He shared that their outlook is completely different and interesting, and he learned a lot from their journey. He further said that he wanted to make sure that his character does not come off as a caricature to the audience, and instead feel it in his bones, which is why he stayed with them.