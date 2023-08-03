Utkarsh Sharma Says Gadar 2 And OMG 2 Clash Will Be Like Barbie And Oppenheimer: 'It Should Be Celebrated'

Akshay Kumar and Sunny Deol will be clashing at the box office this August as OMG 2 and Gadar 2 is set to release on the same day i.e August 11. Ahead of it’s epic clash, Utkarsh Sharma who will be playing a pivotal role in Anil Sharma’s sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has compared this clash to the very recent clash between Oppenheimer and Barbie. The actor emphasized that this clash will eventually turn into a celebration like Barbieheimer.

During an interview with ETimes, Utkarsh Sharma who will be essaying Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s son in the film dubbed the upcoming box office tussle as celebration of Indian cinema. He told the portal,"It’s good that these two films are releasing together. Akshay sir ki film hai aur Akshay sir ke toh hum bhi fan hai. (It is Akshay Sir’s film and I am a big fan of him.) I’m so happy about the fact that their censor issue was going on and I’ve heard it’s now resolved. It should be celebrated. The way Barbie and Oppenheimer came together and it was a celebration.”

Validating his point, the actor added,

“Gadar and Lagaan came together and it was a celebration. That’s what the audience is missing - ‘cinema ka joh mela laga rehta tha’ (Cinemas are lined up like a fair), that’s what people are missing. The film’s purpose to entertain the audience is much bigger than the controversies or negativity. I think it’s important to create that vibe again in the theatres and it would be better for the industry on the whole. I wish them all the best. Akshay sir is playing Mahadev in the film and the way I see it is, our film will have Mahadev’s blessings too.”

As per a report by the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma has taken a headstart as far as advance bookings are concerned. The Anil Sharma directorial which is a highly-anticipated sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha has managed to secure 1700 tickets in PVR, 1200 tickets in Inox and 5200 tickets in Cinepolis as at 11am on 3rd August. The trade analysts are predicting a massive opening of Rs 25 crores.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 is another film that has been in the news owing to the controversy around certain scenes and the legacy of the first film that was loved by many. Speaking of advance booking status of this film, in comparison to

Gadar 2, the film has sold 1100 tickets in PVR, 550 tickets in Inox and 350 tickets in Cinepolis as of 11am on 3rd August. For this one, trade analysts believe that the film might open to double-digit numbers if the trajectory of advance bookings continues like this.