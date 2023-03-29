Utpal Dutt Birth Anniversary: Gol Maal to Shaukeen, Best Movies of Legendary Actor

UTPAL DUTT BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Utpal Dutt was an actor and theatre director. He primarily worked in Bengali theatre. In a career spanning over 40 years, he worked in over 100 Bengali and Hindi-language films. The veteran star even collaborated with some famous directors including Satyajit Ray, Mrinal Sen, and Ritwik Ghatak. He was also a part of some iconic creations.

From villainous to comical, he played all the roles with effortless finesse. Utpal Dutt won three Filmfare Awards for Best Comedian. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some of his timeless comedy films.

Gol Maal

While we discuss Utpal Dutt comedies, this 1979 film tops the list. The movie was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Amol Palekar plays a young Ram Prasad who gets entangled in a web of deceit in an effort to satisfy his eccentric, idealistic boss (Utpal Dutt). Gol Maal is a laughing stock, from a made-up twin to a false mother who also has a twin sister. The movie, which is recognised as one of the best comedies in Indian cinema, is still well-liked among viewers today. Naram Garam

This was yet another comedy masterpiece by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The plot revolves around Kusum, who is left homeless and in debt. The film brings back Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutta in the role of the employer and boss. The movie was produced by Subhash Gupta and Uday Narayan Singh. Shaukeen

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, this classic comedy follows the journey of three grey-haired men, Utpal Dutt, Ashok Kumar, and A.K. Hangal, who go on an all-boys trip to enjoy their final years of life. In Goa, the three old men get into several humorous situations with Anita (Rati Agnihotri) while trying to impress her. Hamari Bahu Alka

Utpal Dutt essays the role of a responsible and controlling father, who gets his son Pratap (Rakesh Roshan) married to a young girl named Alka. But he restrains Pratap and Alka from spending any time together until he has finished his college examinations. But, the couple has other ideas, so they deceive both of their parents and run away to have a romantic relationship. This 1982 film was directed by Basu Chatterjee.

