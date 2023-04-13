Uttara Baokar, National Award-Winning Actress, Passes Away at 79

Renowned actress Uttara Baokar passed away at the age of 79 at a Pune hospital after battling a prolonged illness. The actress and theatre artist breathed her last on Tuesday ad her last rites were performed on Wednesday morning, informed sources close to her family.

The actress who had a career spanning over five decades came to the limelight after her role in Govind Nihlani’s movie Tamas. She is known for several films such as Mrinal Sen’s Ek Din Achanak, Uttarayan, Rukmavati Ki Haveli, The Burning Season, Doghi, Thakshak and Sardari Begum among others.

Out of the television shows she has done, some notable ones are Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Kashmakash Zindagi Ki, Rishtey and Jabb Love Hua among others.

The actress was also a popular face in the theatrical scene and did several noteworthy plays such as Mukyhamantri, Mena Gurjari, Girish Karnad’s Tughlaq and Umrao Jaan where she played the lead role. She was trained in NSD.

Baokar also earned the National Award for Best Supporting Actress for Mrinal Sen’s Ek Din Achanak. She also bagged the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in the year 1984.

Filmmaker Sunil Sukthankar, who worked in several films with her called her a ‘disciplined actor’. He said when she was on sets, a no-nonsense attitude used to prevail. PTI quoted him as saying, “She played a variety of female roles in our movies and she was one disciplined actor. When on the sets, there a no-nonsense attitude used to prevail."

