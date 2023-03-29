The wedding season in the Hindi television industry appears to be in full bloom. After Dalljiet Kaur, now Bigg Boss 16 contestant and TV actress Sreejita De is all set to tie the nuptial knot. She recently announced the date of her marriage with her long-time beau, Michael Blohm-Pape. In a media interaction, Sreejita De disclosed that she will get married on July 1, 2023. She added that since there are only a few months left before D-day, the couple has started their wedding preparations.

Earlier, Sreejita De shared that she and Michael would get married in two different countries following two customs. She also disclosed her honeymoon plans. Sreejita De stated that she would get married in Goa according to Bengali customs and then in Hamburg, Germany, according to German customs. Commenting on her honeymoon plans, Sreejita said that she was yet to plan but she wanted to go to the Maldives with Michael. However, at present, the actress is in Germany and seems like she is preparing for her upcoming Christian wedding.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sreejita De shared that her wedding preparations are going on. The actress said, “I have not finalised anything; only we have booked the location and finalised, the date is final. Nothing from the wedding attire, decorations, invitations, guest lists, and number of attendees to the wedding is yet confirmed."

Taking about her Bigg Boss friends, the 33-year-old actress disclosed, “Shalin (Bhanot) and Priyanka (Chahar Choudhary) have promised to come to my German wedding. Additionally, Shiv (Thakare) has also stated that he will try to attend."

On the professional front, Sreejita De made her acting debut in 2007 with the popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the role of Gargi Tushar Bajaj. But the diva came into the limelight after portraying the role of Mukta Rathore in Colors TV’s serial Uttaran. The daily soap ranked among the longest-running shows on Indian television.

Sreejita later appeared as Dilruba in Star Plus’s supernatural thriller Nazar. Apart from this, she also worked in other TV shows like Ladies Special, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Piya Rangrezz and Laal Ishq, to name a few.

