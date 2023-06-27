Vaani Kapoor Sports Comfy And Chic Co-Ord Set As She Heads To Bangkok; Watch

Vaani Kapoor’s fashion game has always been on point. The actress manages to make her fans drool over her beauty and stunning outfits. The fashion icon struck again as she managed to captivate our minds with her casual and comfortable blue co-ord set in this new video.

On Tuesday morning, the Shamshera actress was spotted at the Mumbai Airport on her way to Bangkok. In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, the Befikre actress got out of her car and tamed her hair while the cameras flashed in front of her.

Vaani looked gorgeous in her casual blue co-ord set and a no-makeup look. She paired her outfit with sunglasses and white sandals. The actress flashed her dimpled smile to the cameras and made her way towards the airport departure. Fans were quick to compliment her beauty as they filled the comments section with hearts and fire emojis.

Check out the video here:

Vaani’s Instagram is also filled with stunning photos of her in elegant and classy outfits. The ever-stylish actress had also attended the Peter Dundas show at Paris Fashion Week in March, and boy did she make our hearts go aflutter!

Vaani made her acting debut with the romantic comedy movie, Shuddh Desi Romance, in 2013. The model-turned-actress had won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. She shared the screen with co-actors Parineeti Chopra and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress was last seen in the movie Shamshera alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film was directed by Karan Malhotra and hit theatres last year in July. However, Shamshera couldn’t impress the audience, as they found the storyline and scripting boring and stretched. As a result, despite the big budget, the period drama did not hit the mark at the box office.