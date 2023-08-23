Vaani Kapoor Turns 35: WATCH Her Inspiring Fitness Journey

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VAANI KAPOOR: Entering Bollywood in 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance, Vaani Kapoor has made her mark in the film industry. She has since starred in several films, including Befikre, War, and Bell Bottom. Kapoor is known for her fitness and beauty, and she often shares her workout routines and diet tips on social media. She is one of the fittest divas in Hindi Cinema and the reason behind her toned figure is dynamic workouts.

She is an inspiration to many people who are looking to get fit and healthy. From pilates and weightlifting to cardio, Vaani’s workout routine is a mixture of simple exercises that can be your first step toward acquiring the perfect body.

On her 35th birthday, let’s take a moment to appreciate some of the best workout videos she shared and inspired fans with.

Headstand

In this video, Vaani can be seen performing a headstand with the help of her trainer. “Almost,” she wrote in the caption. The actress, in a white tank top and black tracks, showed how to nail headstand with ease.

Kickboxing

In another set of videos, Vaani Kapoor can be seen doing kickboxing with her trainer. The actress is wearing a white tank top paired with black tracks. She captioned the post, “Kickstarting something new. Can I already get a black belt?" Her fitness videos are indeed an inspiration for all her fans and followers.

Multiple Exercises

This video shows Vaani Kapoor working out passionately in the gym. The actress can be seen doing weight lifting, pull-ups, stretching, and muscle exercises. In the caption, Vaani thanked her trainer for not letting her miss the workout routine. She wrote, “Thank you @sdqabu.jr for kicking my A & not letting me sit on it as we approach the year-end. Taking it forward to the next level for the next year! Watch out 2023."

Strength Training

Vaani Kapoor’s dedication to fitness is visible in this video too. The actress can be seen doing various exercises including boxing, abs workout, Kettlebell lunges, squats, and weight lifting. In the caption she wrote, “Let that sweat sparkle.” The video shows Vaani Kapoor exercising in a sporty orange bra with matching bodycon workout tights.

Stretching

Her fitness regimen extends to Pilates. In one of the videos shared by Vaani Kapoor, the actress can be seen stretching her body in different poses while hanging on a bar. Vaani, dressed in a blue sports bralette and black skinny tights, nails each pose.

Diet Routine

Apart from a vigorous workout routine, Vaani Kapoor follows a strict diet. In the photo, Vaani Kapoor can be seen enjoying eating a bowl of salad filled with lettuce, zucchini, and other healthy vegetables with cheese garnished on the top.

“Lettuce eat, Bon Appetit,” she wrote.

(All Videos: _vaanikapoor_/Instagram)