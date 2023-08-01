Vaani Kapoor's Effortless Airport Look Steals The Spotlight As She Heads To India Couture Week 2023

Vaani Kapoor, known for her impeccable style and on-screen charisma, once again proved her fashion prowess as she made a striking appearance at the Mumbai airport. The actress was en route to New Delhi to participate in the ongoing India Couture Week 2023, and her chic and cool casual outfit stole the hearts of onlookers.

In a video shared by Bollywood Pap on social media, Vaani Kapoor showcased an effortless yet stunning airport look. The actress donned a tasteful ensemble, featuring beige baggy pants paired with a white full-sleeved top adorned with stylish cut-outs. Her choice of outfit exuded a perfect blend of comfort and elegance, making it ideal for travel while still keeping up with the fashion game. Vaani completed her look with a trendy pair of sunglasses and let her hair cascade freely, adding an air of sophistication. With a beaming smile and an air of confidence, she confidently posed for the cameras, leaving a lasting impression on her fans and the paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Pap (@bollywoodpap)

Vaani Kapoor will be the showstopper for the ‘Romantic Reverie’ collection by Isha J at India Couture Week 2023. The collection is being presented in partnership with DIACOLOR Fine Jewellery. ‘Romantic Reverie’ is inspired by the French Riviera’s style and the charm of Hollywood’s Golden Era, blending lavishness and simplicity to celebrate life’s grandest moments with a playful and romantic flair.

The collection features a range of champagne-colored items that sparkle like bubbles and sunset shades that ignite a joyful passion. In an interview with News18, Vaani Kapoor expressed her excitement by stating, “I am very happy to be coming to Delhi to close the show for Rose Room by Isha J at FDCI India Couture Week 2023. I have always loved Isha’s vision for Rose Room and look forward to being a part of her debut couture collection."

Workwise, Vaani Kapoor has some exciting projects lined up, showcasing her in completely different roles. In the movie ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna,’ she will portray a character who resembles a porn star in the 90s, promising a laughter-filled ride with a unique storyline. In the Yash Raj Films OTT show ‘Mandala Murders,’ directed by Gopi Puthran of ‘Mardaani 2’ fame, she will share the screen with Vaibhav Raj Gupta.

Apart from movies, the actress is all set to dazzle her fans with her first-ever UK tour called Stars on Fire. She will be performing alongside Hrithik Roshan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Sanya Malhotra in London at the OVO Arena, Wembley, on September 1 and in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on September 2. Moreover, she will also be performing in the US, adding more excitement to her already impressive schedule.