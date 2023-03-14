Vaghachipani Filming Wraps: Rishab Shetty Performs Special Puja, Crew Breaks Into Celebratory Dance

Rishab Shetty, who rose to immense popularity for his film Kantara, has finally wrapped the shooting schedule of his next production venture. It is titled Vaghachipani, which is roughly translated to Tiger’s Pond. The film is being directed by Natesh Hegde, who is known for helming 2021’s critically-acclaimed film Pedro.

Sharing an update about the shooting schedule of Vaghachipani, producer Rishab Shetty posted a couple of pictures from the sets of the film. His caption, when roughly translated to English, read: “Rishabh Shetty Films production, Natesh Hegde direction, and Dileesh Pothan, Achyuth Kumar, and Gopal Hegde’s shooting of the movie Vaghchipani on the mainland is completed.”

In the photos, we can see Rishab Shetty performing a puja with the director and then posing with the rest of the team members. Take a look at his post here:

Vaghachipani is the sixth movie produced by Rishab Shetty films. The production house has previously backed movies such as Pedro, Hero, Katha Sangama, and Shivamma. Vaghachipani is set in a small village area in southern India. Now that the shooting is over, Natesh Hegde is prepping for the post-production work.

He also shared a post after wrapping the shooting of Vaghachipani. It read: “Shooting completed for Vaghachipani (Tiger’s Pond) produced under Rishab Shetty Films. It was an immense pleasure to work with finest actors like Dileesh Pothan, chetta Achyuth Kumar, and Gopal Hegde. Thank you, Rishab Shetty, for all the love. I can’t thank enough my team.”

Natesh Hegde also shared a video from the sets of the film, where he can be seen dancing with other crew members on the road of what looks like a village. The text on the clip read: “Shooting completed.”

Vaghachipani is Natesh Hegde’s second film. It is reportedly about a young but mentally challenged woman who gets pregnant. The release date is yet to announce the release date.

