Vaishnavi Chaitanya's Brother Has This Special Gift For Her On Baby's Success

Telugu actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya is making waves through her recent film, Baby with Anand Deverakonda and Viraj Ashwin in the lead. The film is directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN). But the actress got a special surprise from her brother on the milestone.

The actress’ brother Nitish shared a series of pictures of himself along with the actress. In the pictures, the siblings have twinned for the success event of Baby. Vaishnavi looks dead-drop gorgeous in the black saree which has detailed embroidery with golden threads that she paired with a matching blouse.

For the accessories, she opted for a traditional yet elegant gold statement neckpiece with matching pair of earrings and a set of gold bangles. She went for glam make-up for the day and kept her tresses in a messy bun with garja around it. On the other hand, the actress’ brother went in a classic black-on-black outfit.

In the album, the sibling duo can be seen sharing affection as they hug each other, in two of the candid picture. In the last slide of the album, Nitesh shared a video of him revealing a tattoo that he made on his right hand. The tattoo has his sister’s name on it and it reads, “Vaishu."

“I am so proud to watch you shooting for the stars because you are a great example of what it means to stay focused and succeed in life. I love you akka," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Coming back to Baby, the film was released on July 14 and has reportedly collected Rs 58 lakh on Wednesday taking the total collection to Rs 59.53 crore. The film has collected Rs 5.68 crore overseas, taking the worldwide collection to Rs 75.40 crore. The film saw 19.32 per cent occupancy in the Telugu-speaking states on Wednesday.

Baby is written and directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam. The coming-of-age romance drama also stars Kusuma Degalamari, Lirisha Kunapareddy, Harsha Chemudu, Sathvik Anand and Nagendra Babu in supporting roles. It is produced by producer SKN under the banner of Mass Movie Makers and the music is composed by Vijay Bulganin.