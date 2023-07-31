Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Elegant Traditional Look From Baby’s Success Meet Goes Viral

Telugu actress Vaishnavi Chaitanya is making waves through her recent film Baby. The film is directed by Sai Rajesh Neelam and produced by Sreenivasa Kumar Naidu (SKN). The cast of the film also includes Anand Deverakonda and Viraj Ashwin. An event was recently held in Hyderabad to celebrate the success of the film, which was attended by South superstar Chiranjeevi. At the event, Vaishnavi grabbed everyone’s attention with her traditional look. She was seen donning a black saree, which had zari work detailings. She tied her hair in a bun, adorned with flowers. Vaishnavi donned a small bindi, gold jewellery and heavy makeup to amp up her look. Her photos from the event went viral in no time.

Vaishnavi Chaitanya took a moment to appreciate Chiranjeevi on the special occasion. She called him the god of acting and an inspiring figure. Chiranjeevi also praised Vaishnavi, calling her performance the best part of Baby. Chiranjeevi said that her beautiful portrayal of emotions in her debut film shocked him and that he loved Anand Deverakonda’s natural performance too; and added that many scenes of the film brought him to tears. Chiranjeevi praised Baby and called it educational and a must-watch. He said, “The writing is so good and how the youth is getting carried away in today’s time has been showcased superbly by Sai Rajesh. I feel that Baby is an educative film that every youngster should watch. There is so much to learn from the film.”

Talking about his appearance at the event, Chiranjeevi said, “I’ve known both the producer, SKN, and the director, Sai Rajesh, for a long time. They are my fans. I wanted to take part in the success celebrations, so I came here.” Baby has also received praise earlier from another superstar, Allu Arjun. He expressed his wish that more such local female talent (like Vaishnavi) should take part in the South film industry.

Baby has collected more than Rs 70 crore since its release, surpassing the overall collections of the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Arjun Reddy. This makes Baby one of the highest south grossing South films of the year.