Vaishnavi Gowda Exudes Charm With Her Incredible Fashion Sense

Kannada actress Vaishnavi Gowda knows how to make the audience spellbound with her impeccable fashion sense and alluring pictures. Known for her fashion quotient, the actress often creates a buzz when it comes to introducing uber-cool outfits to her followers. In a recent display, she unveiled a set of pictures that created a stir on the internet.

In a white stylish top, which she teamed up with a blue printed skirt, the actress looked stunning as she posed for the shutterbugs. The natural hairdo and minimal makeup look rounded off her overall look. That’s not all, her infectious smile proved that the actress is a charmer and knows how to win the hearts of her fans every time she dresses.

Check out the pictures here

Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Grow in grace”. Her fans couldn’t help but gape at how brilliantly she pulled off her attire.

A few days ago, the actress was seen all decked up in a saree and looked like a goddess.

Take A Look

The caption of the photo reads, “A look in a saree is enough to slay”.

The actress often stuns the audience with her fashion prowess. Be it donning Western outfits or traditional ensembles, Vaishnavi never misses an opportunity to grab the eyeballs and this time was no different.

On the professional front, Vaishnavi Gowda rose to stardom with her on-screen portrayal of Sannidhi in the daily soap ‘Agnisakshi’. Besides this, she appeared in the Kannada television show Lakshana and Tamil daily soap Seetha Rama.

Vaishnavi Gowda played the role of Sannidhi in the TV series Agnisakshi for six years. Despite rumours of her exit after Vijay Suriya’s departure, she remained committed to the show until the very end.

Post-Agnisakshi, she participated in Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 and impressed viewers with her presence. Vaishnavi emerged as one of the top five contestants, eventually making it to the finale.

She started her career with modelling, where the actress initially showcased her talent through advertisements and commercials for local jewellery stores. Armed with a captivating portfolio that showcased her stunning appearances, Vaishnavi pursued auditions for roles in several films and television shows.